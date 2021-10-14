Office buildings in central Tokyo. US investment managers and private equity firms are regaining their appetite for office properties in the Asia-Pacific, says Knight Frank.Photo: EPA
Property investment in Asia-Pacific likely to hit record next year as economic recovery from coronavirus boosts confidence, analysts say
- The region will see investment volumes grow by a third, largely driven by a re-emergence of US investment managers’ and private equity firms’ appetite for offices, Knight Frank says
- Transaction volumes surpassed US$160 billion in the first three quarters, according to Colliers, significantly higher than last year and up 14 per cent from the previous record in 2019
Topic | Property investment
