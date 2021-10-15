The home builder had been seeking to sell the China Evergrande Centre in Wan Chai that serves as its headquarters in Hong Kong for US$2 billion. Photo: Edmond So
Debt-stricken China Evergrande suffers huge blow as US$1.7 billion deal to sell its Hong Kong headquarters collapses
- State-backed Yuexiu Property dropped its offer to buy Evergrande’s 26-storey office tower in Wan Chai over concerns about the embattled home builder’s hefty debts, Reuters reported
- The decision to pull out came after the central bank criticised Evergrande for ‘poor management’ at a media briefing on Friday in Beijing
Topic | Evergrande crisis
