Buyers, largely end users, line up on the second day of sales at The Arles. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Centralcon’s Sha Tin project sees sales pick up as smaller flats attract price-sensitive end users rather than investors
- Units on offer at The Arles looked likely to sell out on Sunday as a tranche of smaller flats attracted end users rather than buyers purely looking to invest
- The Arles is a crucial test of whether Hong Kong’s residential property bull run can maintain its momentum in October
