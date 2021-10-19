Interior of a micro-apartment measuring less than 200 square feet in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s property mania inflates prices of even the tiniest flats, putting affordability beyond reach for most first-time buyers
- The price of new flats smaller than 200 square feet rose to HK$25,512 per square foot in the first nine months, according to Midland Realty’s data
- That made the smallest flats more costly than the typical Hong Kong abode, cheaper only than luxury homes bigger than 1,000 sq ft
Topic | Hong Kong property
