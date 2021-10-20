Shima Property Holdings Limited’s logo. Photo: Shutterstock
Shimao’s unit taps a jittery capital market in a surprise plea for funds, sending nervous investors heading for the exit
- Shimao Services Holdings plans to issue HK$3.11 billion of convertible bonds and sell 115 million new shares to raise a combined HK$1.74 billion
- Shares of the company, spun off less than a year ago, tumbled by as much as 13.1 per cent, in their biggest intraday percentage plunge in a month
Topic | Bonds
