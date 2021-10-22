Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Price of parking spaces at Hong Kong’s Lohas Park soar a record 23 per cent as Wheelock sells last 87 bays at Malibu flats
- Wheelock Properties released the final 87 parking lots at Malibu for up to HK$2.46 million each, an increase of 23 per cent from two years ago
- Malibu, comprising 1,600 flats in six tower blocks, only has 263 parking bays between them, or one spot for every six flats
