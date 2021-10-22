Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Price of parking spaces at Hong Kong’s Lohas Park soar a record 23 per cent as Wheelock sells last 87 bays at Malibu flats

  • Wheelock Properties released the final 87 parking lots at Malibu for up to HK$2.46 million each, an increase of 23 per cent from two years ago
  • Malibu, comprising 1,600 flats in six tower blocks, only has 263 parking bays between them, or one spot for every six flats

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:42am, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Buyers queued up to bid for Malibu flats at Wheelock Properties’ sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 17 March 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE