HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock
ESG investing is here to stay after Covid-19 but lack of robust data hinders adoption, survey shows
- There have been initiatives by many stock exchanges in Asia, including Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, to mandate ESG disclosure
- ‘Investors see ESG as the future and are in it for the long haul’ says Capital Group, which conducted the survey
Topic | Business of climate change
HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock