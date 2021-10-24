HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock
HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

ESG investing is here to stay after Covid-19 but lack of robust data hinders adoption, survey shows

  • There have been initiatives by many stock exchanges in Asia, including Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, to mandate ESG disclosure
  • ‘Investors see ESG as the future and are in it for the long haul’ says Capital Group, which conducted the survey

Topic |   Business of climate change
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock
HKEX, which operates the local bourse in Hong Kong, requires the filing of annual ESG reports by listed companies. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE