Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s buyers shrug aside leftover projects in their rush for small, cheaper homes as robust supply spoils them with options
- Centralcon Properties sold 120 flats, or 36 per cent of the second round of 338 units earmarked for sale at The Arles in Sha Tin on Saturday, agents said
- Wheelock Properties was less lucky with its Koko Hills project, launched more than a year ago in July 2020, selling only four out of 101 units on offer
