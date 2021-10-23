Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Hong Kong’s buyers shrug aside leftover projects in their rush for small, cheaper homes as robust supply spoils them with options

  • Centralcon Properties sold 120 flats, or 36 per cent of the second round of 338 units earmarked for sale at The Arles in Sha Tin on Saturday, agents said
  • Wheelock Properties was less lucky with its Koko Hills project, launched more than a year ago in July 2020, selling only four out of 101 units on offer

Topic |   Weekend Property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:31pm, 23 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Property buyers queueing up for The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at the sales office of Centralcon Properties in Kowloon Bay on 23 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE