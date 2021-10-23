A housing complex by China Evergrande Group in Guangzhou. Photo: AFP
China will set up a property tax pilot plan, taking small steps after years of dithering to tame home prices for common prosperity
- The State Council will select the first regions and the timing for collecting the dutiable tariff on land, as well as owners of residential and commercial real estate, according to the state news agency Xinhua
- Legally owned rural homes will be exempted from the pilot plan, which lasts for five years before the National People’s Congress (NPC) turns it into a nationwide law, Xinhua said
