Raymond Chong
Concrete Analysis by Raymond Chong

Why Hongkongers looking to settle in the UK should buy a home before they emigrate

  • Getting a UK mortgage is actually easier when you are still in Hong Kong – via the ‘buy-to-let’ route
  • Buyers seeking a mortgage loan after landing in the UK will have to rebuild income proof, credit history from scratch in their applications

Updated: 12:01pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Terraced homes in Birmingham, UK. Buying a house in the UK out of Hong Kong can be a daunting task. Photo: Bloomberg
