The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Investors turn Hong Kong hotel assets into co-living space on higher occupancy, profit appeal
- Warburg Pincus-backed Weave Living and Dash Living are among some of the active co-living operators in recent deals
- CBRE sees room for more conversion of hotels, higher co-living occupancy rate as the Covid-19 situation stabilises
Topic | Hong Kong property
The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So