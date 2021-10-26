The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So
The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Investors turn Hong Kong hotel assets into co-living space on higher occupancy, profit appeal

  • Warburg Pincus-backed Weave Living and Dash Living are among some of the active co-living operators in recent deals
  • CBRE sees room for more conversion of hotels, higher co-living occupancy rate as the Covid-19 situation stabilises

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:13am, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So
The interior of co-living space at Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE