Properties in Sha Tau Kok, a sleepy town in the far north of Hong Kong, have enjoyed a spurt of popularity. Photo: Martin Chan
Demand for homes in frontier town Sha Tau Kok rises after government unveils plan to develop Northern Metropolis near mainland China border
- Home prices in the border town could jump by up to 10 per cent in the next six to 12 months, according to Charles Lee, co-founder of STK 1 Properties
- The town has already enjoyed a stunning rally in property prices over the years, easily outpacing the wider market
Topic | Hong Kong property
