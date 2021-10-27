Properties in Sha Tau Kok, a sleepy town in the far north of Hong Kong, have enjoyed a spurt of popularity. Photo: Martin Chan Properties in Sha Tau Kok, a sleepy town in the far north of Hong Kong, have enjoyed a spurt of popularity. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Demand for homes in frontier town Sha Tau Kok rises after government unveils plan to develop Northern Metropolis near mainland China border

  • Home prices in the border town could jump by up to 10 per cent in the next six to 12 months, according to Charles Lee, co-founder of STK 1 Properties
  • The town has already enjoyed a stunning rally in property prices over the years, easily outpacing the wider market

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:30am, 27 Oct, 2021

