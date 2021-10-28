View of MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation close to Hei Tung Street and Caribbean Coast in Tung Chung on 27 October 2021. Photo: Winson Wong View of MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation close to Hei Tung Street and Caribbean Coast in Tung Chung on 27 October 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR’s Tung Chung sale draws a tepid response as developers recoil at huge sum needed to build in inconvenient location

  • The parcel atop MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation has a gross floor area of 929,364 square feet (10,000 square metres), which can house between 1,400 and 1,800 flats that need HK$11.3 billion (US$1.45 billion) to develop
  • At least five companies submitted bids, out of the 35 that expressed interest to bid last month

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:28pm, 28 Oct, 2021

