View of MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation close to Hei Tung Street and Caribbean Coast in Tung Chung on 27 October 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR’s Tung Chung sale draws a tepid response as developers recoil at huge sum needed to build in inconvenient location
- The parcel atop MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation has a gross floor area of 929,364 square feet (10,000 square metres), which can house between 1,400 and 1,800 flats that need HK$11.3 billion (US$1.45 billion) to develop
- At least five companies submitted bids, out of the 35 that expressed interest to bid last month
