A general view of the site of the former St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in Ngau Chi Wan in 2014. Photo: Edward Wong/SCMP
Kowloon Development to pay HK$9.66 billion premium in St Joseph’s Home for the Aged land exchange
- The deal represents the largest land premium paid since 2017
- Kowloon Development has sought to redevelop the St Joseph’s Home site for years before land exchange
Topic | Hong Kong property
A general view of the site of the former St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in Ngau Chi Wan in 2014. Photo: Edward Wong/SCMP