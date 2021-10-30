A general view of the site of the former St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in Ngau Chi Wan in 2014. Photo: Edward Wong/SCMP A general view of the site of the former St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in Ngau Chi Wan in 2014. Photo: Edward Wong/SCMP
Kowloon Development to pay HK$9.66 billion premium in St Joseph’s Home for the Aged land exchange

  • The deal represents the largest land premium paid since 2017
  • Kowloon Development has sought to redevelop the St Joseph’s Home site for years before land exchange

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:00am, 30 Oct, 2021

