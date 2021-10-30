Property buyers queue for the Manor Hill flats at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O, at the sales office of Kowloon Development at Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok on 30 October 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Hong Kong’s homebuyers make a beeline for Manor Hill’s tiny flats, shrugging off record average price for Lohas Park area
- Kowloon Development sold 326 of the 438 tiny flats at its Manor Hill project in Lohas Park as of 9pm, according to sales agents
- The flats, measuring between 203 and 428 square feet, were offered at an average price of HK$20,921 per square foot, setting a record for the area
Topic | Hong Kong property
