The check-in counter of Hainan Airlines at the Beijing Capital International Airport on March 6, 2020. Photo: AP
HNA’s creditors get the go-ahead to sell global assets in multibillion dollar restructuring, including property in New York, Hong Kong
- Up for grabs are 321 companies and assets including a 45-storey Manhattan office tower and a villa in Hong Kong’s most exclusive residential address
- The villa at the Twelve Peaks project at 12 Mount Kellett Road may fetch up to HK$763.4 million, 51 per cent more than its 2015 purchase price
