A woman looks at adverts in an estate agent window in south-west London. Photo: EPA-EFE
More Hong Kong expats buy property in their home countries, offshore markets as they eye leaving city for good
- The number of employees whose parent firms are located outside Hong Kong has fallen to 473,000 this year, down 4 per cent from the peak of 493,000 in 2019
- Low-interest rates are helping fuel sales in France, with the number of registered French citizens in Hong Kong steadily declining since last year
Topic | Hong Kong property
A woman looks at adverts in an estate agent window in south-west London. Photo: EPA-EFE