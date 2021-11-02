La Favorita, a Pirata Group restaurant at The Sixteenth in Quarry Bay. Photo: Handout La Favorita, a Pirata Group restaurant at The Sixteenth in Quarry Bay. Photo: Handout
Food and beverage tenants sought after by Hong Kong landlords keen on ‘building communities’

  • Hong Kong’s travel restrictions mean that dining out is seen as the ‘new vacation’, helping drive traffic to the malls, according to Savills
  • Pirata Group will have opened 10 new restaurants by the end of 2021, including four at The Sixteenth in Swire Properties’ Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 2 Nov, 2021

