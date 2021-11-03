New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout
New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout
Business

New World Development pays US$164.5 million for 20 per cent stake in three old buildings in prime Hong Kong area

  • New World Development now owns an 80 per cent stake in three rundown eight-storey buildings in Hong Kong’s prime Causeway Bay area
  • The price was about 29 per cent lower than the market expectation of HK$1.8 billion

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy LiLam Ka-sing
Sandy Li and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:30am, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout
New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE