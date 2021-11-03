New World Development has acquired 80 per cent of units in three old buildings in Causeway Bay, including the one pictured above. Photo: Handout
New World Development pays US$164.5 million for 20 per cent stake in three old buildings in prime Hong Kong area
- New World Development now owns an 80 per cent stake in three rundown eight-storey buildings in Hong Kong’s prime Causeway Bay area
- The price was about 29 per cent lower than the market expectation of HK$1.8 billion
Topic | Hong Kong property
