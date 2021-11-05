A chimney of a coal-fired power plant stands behind a lion statue in Shanghai on October 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters A chimney of a coal-fired power plant stands behind a lion statue in Shanghai on October 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A chimney of a coal-fired power plant stands behind a lion statue in Shanghai on October 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: Chinese power producers face US$4.2 billion profit squeeze as coal-fired plants get stranded under 2060 goal

  • Hong Kong-listed power utilities are projected to lose US$3.4 billion while the remainder is attributed to Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed peers
  • Report offers a warning to global funds that have ploughed US$300 billion of assets into 18 such utilities in mainland and Hong Kong

Eric Ng
Updated: 12:53pm, 5 Nov, 2021

