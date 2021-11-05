The MTR Corporation has rejected all five bids for a large residential site in Tung Chung on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong The MTR Corporation has rejected all five bids for a large residential site in Tung Chung on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
The MTR Corporation has rejected all five bids for a large residential site in Tung Chung on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR rejects all five bids for plot at Tung Chung, Lantau Island, as developers recoil at huge sum needed to build

  • The companies that submitted bids were among Hong Kong’s largest developers, namely CK Asset Holdings, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Henderson Land Development, Sino Land and the Chinachem Group
  • Given the costly investment required for the parcel atop MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation, the fact the bids fell short was unsurprising, say analysts

Topic |   Hong Kong land sale
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:56pm, 5 Nov, 2021

