The MTR Corporation has rejected all five bids for a large residential site in Tung Chung on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR rejects all five bids for plot at Tung Chung, Lantau Island, as developers recoil at huge sum needed to build
- The companies that submitted bids were among Hong Kong’s largest developers, namely CK Asset Holdings, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Henderson Land Development, Sino Land and the Chinachem Group
- Given the costly investment required for the parcel atop MTR’s Tung Chung traction substation, the fact the bids fell short was unsurprising, say analysts
Topic | Hong Kong land sale
The MTR Corporation has rejected all five bids for a large residential site in Tung Chung on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong