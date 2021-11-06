Buyers queueing for the #Lyos flats in Hung Shui Kiu at CK Asset Holdings’ sales office in Hung Hom on 6 November 2021. More than 7,500 registrations of interest were received, or 36 bids for every available unit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Buyers queueing for the #Lyos flats in Hung Shui Kiu at CK Asset Holdings’ sales office in Hung Hom on 6 November 2021. More than 7,500 registrations of interest were received, or 36 bids for every available unit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Buyers queueing for the #Lyos flats in Hung Shui Kiu at CK Asset Holdings’ sales office in Hung Hom on 6 November 2021. More than 7,500 registrations of interest were received, or 36 bids for every available unit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Thousands of buyers vie for CK Asset’s #Lyos flats at Hung Shui Kiu, auguring well for Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis plan

  • CK Asset Holdings sold 100 of the 220 apartments on offer in the first batch of sales at its #Lyos project in Hung Shui Kiu as of 4pm
  • More than 7,500 registrations of interest were received, or 36 bids for every unit earmarked for open sale, while 20 flats were reserved for sale by tender

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 7:15pm, 6 Nov, 2021

