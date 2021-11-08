Musk visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany in May 2021. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s Twitter followers ask Tesla billionaire to sell stake with stock in trillion-dollar league
- Some 57.9 per cent of people voted in favour of Musk’s 10 per cent stake sale in his Twitter poll over the weekend
- Stake sale would be worth about US$21 billion based on his last reported holding at current market price
Topic | Electric cars
