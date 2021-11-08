China Evergrande Group reportedly sold its share in The Vertex to project partner VMS Group last month. Photo: K Y Cheng
Evergrande crisis: Hong Kong agencies to withdraw proceedings against Vertex project after new owner promises to clear dues
- VMS Group, which now reportedly owns the residential project in Cheung Sha Wan, has told agencies that it will pay the commission owed to them
- Agencies are pushing ahead with proceedings to recover fees for Emerald Bay, which is still owned by China Evergrande
Topic | Hong Kong property
China Evergrande Group reportedly sold its share in The Vertex to project partner VMS Group last month. Photo: K Y Cheng