China Evergrande Group reportedly sold its share in The Vertex to project partner VMS Group last month. Photo: K Y Cheng China Evergrande Group reportedly sold its share in The Vertex to project partner VMS Group last month. Photo: K Y Cheng
Evergrande crisis: Hong Kong agencies to withdraw proceedings against Vertex project after new owner promises to clear dues

  • VMS Group, which now reportedly owns the residential project in Cheung Sha Wan, has told agencies that it will pay the commission owed to them
  • Agencies are pushing ahead with proceedings to recover fees for Emerald Bay, which is still owned by China Evergrande

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Updated: 10:04pm, 8 Nov, 2021

