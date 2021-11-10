Singapore’s GuocoLand has launched a home-office concept that gives residents the flexibility to operate their business from home. Photo: handout Singapore’s GuocoLand has launched a home-office concept that gives residents the flexibility to operate their business from home. Photo: handout
Singapore’s GuocoLand has launched a home-office concept that gives residents the flexibility to operate their business from home. Photo: handout
Business

Take your office home: Singapore developer GuocoLand offers dual-concept flats

  • As working from home goes mainstream amid the pandemic, a Singaporean developer has designed flats that enable owners to run an office from home
  • One-bedroom flats at Midtown Bay in the Bugis central business district start at US$1.08 million

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:38am, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s GuocoLand has launched a home-office concept that gives residents the flexibility to operate their business from home. Photo: handout Singapore’s GuocoLand has launched a home-office concept that gives residents the flexibility to operate their business from home. Photo: handout
Singapore’s GuocoLand has launched a home-office concept that gives residents the flexibility to operate their business from home. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE