An overall view of the construction site of CK Asset's #Lyos in Hung Shui Kiu on October 12. Photo: Winson Wong An overall view of the construction site of CK Asset's #Lyos in Hung Shui Kiu on October 12. Photo: Winson Wong
Northern Metropolis: optimism fuels home prices while developers race to capture market upswing in Hong Kong’s northwestern region

  • A sold-out weekend for CK Asset’s #Lyos project underscores optimism on the housing market in the city’s northwestern region
  • Supply of new flats in Yuen Long, including Hung Shui Kiu and Tin Shui Wai, will be the highest across Hong Kong this quarter: Midland

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 10 Nov, 2021

