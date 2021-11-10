An overall view of the construction site of CK Asset's #Lyos in Hung Shui Kiu on October 12. Photo: Winson Wong
Northern Metropolis: optimism fuels home prices while developers race to capture market upswing in Hong Kong’s northwestern region
- A sold-out weekend for CK Asset’s #Lyos project underscores optimism on the housing market in the city’s northwestern region
- Supply of new flats in Yuen Long, including Hung Shui Kiu and Tin Shui Wai, will be the highest across Hong Kong this quarter: Midland
