General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Wheelock property on Mt Nicholson reclaims title for the most expensive flat in Asia in terms of square footage
- Flat 16D and three car parking spaces on Mount Nicholson sold for HK$639.796 million, or HK$140,800 per square foot, a record in Asia
- The bumper price came right after news that Hong Kong’s border with mainland China will likely reopen as early as next month
Topic | Hong Kong property
General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan