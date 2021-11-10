General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business

Wheelock property on Mt Nicholson reclaims title for the most expensive flat in Asia in terms of square footage

  • Flat 16D and three car parking spaces on Mount Nicholson sold for HK$639.796 million, or HK$140,800 per square foot, a record in Asia
  • The bumper price came right after news that Hong Kong’s border with mainland China will likely reopen as early as next month

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:30am, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
General view of Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE