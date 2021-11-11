A wind power farm in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. The PBOC lending facility is expected to add at least 1 trillion yuan in liquidity in the coming year, according to a Chinese securities firm. Photo: Xinhua
Cheap green loans funded by China’s central bank could accelerate clean, energy saving projects, analysts say
- People’s Bank of China is offering cheap funding to banks to subsidise their lending to green projects
- Potential savings from lending facility may not be substantial, CICC analysts say
