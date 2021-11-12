The Hong Kong property market remains supported by positive structural factors, including a shortage of housing supply and long-term economic growth, according to Citibank. Photo: Sun Yeung The Hong Kong property market remains supported by positive structural factors, including a shortage of housing supply and long-term economic growth, according to Citibank. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Hong Kong property market remains supported by positive structural factors, including a shortage of housing supply and long-term economic growth, according to Citibank. Photo: Sun Yeung
Citibank survey shows Hongkongers less optimistic about home price rises, points to downward adjustment

  • Citi Residential Property Ownership Survey finds fewer people expecting property prices to rise than in the second quarter
  • Drop in property prices a ‘very minor adjustment’, Knight Frank executive says, expects prices to rise by 5 per cent next year

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Harvey Kong
Updated: 9:45am, 12 Nov, 2021

