The Hong Kong property market remains supported by positive structural factors, including a shortage of housing supply and long-term economic growth, according to Citibank. Photo: Sun Yeung
Citibank survey shows Hongkongers less optimistic about home price rises, points to downward adjustment
- Citi Residential Property Ownership Survey finds fewer people expecting property prices to rise than in the second quarter
- Drop in property prices a ‘very minor adjustment’, Knight Frank executive says, expects prices to rise by 5 per cent next year
Topic | Hong Kong property
