Sales for the Monaco One flats in Kai Tak, at Wheelock’s sales office at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui on 13 November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up flats in projects at the city’s former airport runway and in “Northern Metropolis” district
- Wheelock Properties sold 341 of the first batch of 342 units at the Monaco One project in Kai Tak as of 9pm, agents said
- SHKP sold 171 of 179 flats from two phases of its Wetland Season Bay in Tin Shui Wai
Topic | Hong Kong property
