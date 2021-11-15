Loans tied to sustainability performance targets are the new flavour amid controversies surrounding green bond financing. Photo: Shutterstock Loans tied to sustainability performance targets are the new flavour amid controversies surrounding green bond financing. Photo: Shutterstock
Loans tied to sustainability performance targets are the new flavour amid controversies surrounding green bond financing. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Climate Change: developers step up efforts through sustainability-linked loans as Sun Hung Kai signs record deal

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties signed the biggest such loan by a developer with a HK$8.65 billion deal last week
  • Sustainability-linked loans are the new flavour as ‘greenwashing’ controversy infects bond financing

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 3:05pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Loans tied to sustainability performance targets are the new flavour amid controversies surrounding green bond financing. Photo: Shutterstock Loans tied to sustainability performance targets are the new flavour amid controversies surrounding green bond financing. Photo: Shutterstock
Loans tied to sustainability performance targets are the new flavour amid controversies surrounding green bond financing. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE