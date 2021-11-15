A labourer works at a construction site in Beijing. Photo: AFP A labourer works at a construction site in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Worst yet to come for China’s housing market as new home prices fall by most in 6 years

  • The average price across 70 cities dropped 0.25 per cent in October from the previous month, data shows, as analysts warn that doesn’t give the full picture
  • Developers are seeing a big slump in sales amid a credit crunch sparked by the debt crisis at China Evergrande

Topic |   China home prices
Sandy Li

Updated: 5:10pm, 15 Nov, 2021

