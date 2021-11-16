An aerial view of Sydney, with the harbour bridge connecting the central business district to the wealthy suburbs in North Shore. Photo: Shutterstock An aerial view of Sydney, with the harbour bridge connecting the central business district to the wealthy suburbs in North Shore. Photo: Shutterstock
An aerial view of Sydney, with the harbour bridge connecting the central business district to the wealthy suburbs in North Shore. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia’s property market ignores China snub as Singapore, US funds rush for prized commercial assets

  • Commercial property investment has reached A$35.4 billion (US$26 billion) to date, a 70 per cent increase from a year ago
  • Singapore-to-Australia was the most active route in capital flows, while Hong Kong investors have made their presence felt

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:37am, 16 Nov, 2021

