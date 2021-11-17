Wheelock expects to start taking reservations sometime over the next few weeks for private visits to four penthouses at Mount Nicholson. Photo: Martin Chan Wheelock expects to start taking reservations sometime over the next few weeks for private visits to four penthouses at Mount Nicholson. Photo: Martin Chan
Wheelock expects to start taking reservations sometime over the next few weeks for private visits to four penthouses at Mount Nicholson. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong property developers ready luxury projects amid expectations of high demand following China border reopening

  • A partially reopened border will make it easier for interested buyers from the mainland to possibly visit properties, Wheelock executive says
  • Reopening of the border will definitely help with sales, especially those of residential units, says executive of developer Empire Group

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wheelock expects to start taking reservations sometime over the next few weeks for private visits to four penthouses at Mount Nicholson. Photo: Martin Chan Wheelock expects to start taking reservations sometime over the next few weeks for private visits to four penthouses at Mount Nicholson. Photo: Martin Chan
Wheelock expects to start taking reservations sometime over the next few weeks for private visits to four penthouses at Mount Nicholson. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE