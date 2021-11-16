Employees working on high voltage transmission tower in Yichun, in China's central Jiangxi province in September 2021. Photo: AFP
China sets efficiency benchmarks for power-hungry industries to meet net-zero goal, hitting shares of steel and aluminium producers
- State economic planner NDRC sets energy efficiency benchmarks for five power intensive industries to comply from January 2022
- Chalco, Baoshan Iron & Steel among Chinese stocks taking a beating on the news
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
