The Emerald Bay project developed by China Evergrande Group in Tuen Mun. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The Emerald Bay project developed by China Evergrande Group in Tuen Mun. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Business

China Evergrande asks Hong Kong property agents to sell more flats at Emerald Bay if they want the commission it already owes them

  • The debt-stricken developer is offering to pay the outstanding fees on two flats for every additional unit that agents sell at the Tuen Mun project, according to notes from a meeting seen by the Post
  • The move comes after property agents filed lawsuits to pursue their sales commissions at the development

Topic |   Evergrande crisis
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:23pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Emerald Bay project developed by China Evergrande Group in Tuen Mun. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The Emerald Bay project developed by China Evergrande Group in Tuen Mun. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE