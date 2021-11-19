The company said it would use some of the proceeds for merger and acquisition deals. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden’s property management unit sees share price plunge after announcement of US$1 billion share sale
- Country Garden Services says it sold 150 million shares at HK$53.35 each, a discount of 9.5 per cent to the closing price on Wednesday
- The move comes as China’s developers face increasing levels of financial pressure amid a slowing real estate industry
