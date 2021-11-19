Image of Fo Tan Industrial area. Photo: SCMP Pictures
CK Asset plans to turn industrial zone near Hong Kong’s Sha Tin Racecourse into residential area with 4,700 flats, school

  • The flagship company of tycoon Li Ka-shing has applied for the rezoning of the land in the East Fo Tan Industrial Area to ‘meet increasing demand for housing in Hong Kong’
  • On completion, the total market value would be about HK$46 billion (US$5.9 billion), according to Knight Frank

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:38pm, 19 Nov, 2021

