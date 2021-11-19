Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group, is identified by the company's facial recognition system on a screen at the company’s showroom in Beijing on June 15, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group, is identified by the company's facial recognition system on a screen at the company’s showroom in Beijing on June 15, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
Business

SenseTime gets green light from Hong Kong exchange to proceed with US$2 billion IPO, sources say

  • China’s largest artificial intelligence company gets approval from Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee for share sale, sources say
  • SenseTime’s flotation could be the first tech IPO that raises over US$1 billion since Li Auto’s deal in August

Topic |   IPO
Georgina LeeIris OuyangEnoch Yiu
Georgina Lee Iris Ouyang and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:51pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group, is identified by the company's facial recognition system on a screen at the company’s showroom in Beijing on June 15, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group, is identified by the company's facial recognition system on a screen at the company’s showroom in Beijing on June 15, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE