Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group, is identified by the company's facial recognition system on a screen at the company’s showroom in Beijing on June 15, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
SenseTime gets green light from Hong Kong exchange to proceed with US$2 billion IPO, sources say
- China’s largest artificial intelligence company gets approval from Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee for share sale, sources say
- SenseTime’s flotation could be the first tech IPO that raises over US$1 billion since Li Auto’s deal in August
Topic | IPO
