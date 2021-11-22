BASF has signed a deal to secure renewable energy supply for its new petrochemicals plant in China. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change: BASF, Covestro clinch renewable energy deals in China to achieve emission-reduction goals
- Germany’s BASF wants at least 50 per cent of its power requirements for its new Chinese plant to come from renewable sources by 2025
- BASF to buy wind power from China Resources Power, while Covestro signs deal with solar power producer Datang Wuzhong New Energy
