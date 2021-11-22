BASF has signed a deal to secure renewable energy supply for its new petrochemicals plant in China. Photo: Xinhua
BASF has signed a deal to secure renewable energy supply for its new petrochemicals plant in China. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Climate change: BASF, Covestro clinch renewable energy deals in China to achieve emission-reduction goals

  • Germany’s BASF wants at least 50 per cent of its power requirements for its new Chinese plant to come from renewable sources by 2025
  • BASF to buy wind power from China Resources Power, while Covestro signs deal with solar power producer Datang Wuzhong New Energy

Topic |   Business of climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:30am, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
BASF has signed a deal to secure renewable energy supply for its new petrochemicals plant in China. Photo: Xinhua
BASF has signed a deal to secure renewable energy supply for its new petrochemicals plant in China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE