This photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows a flooded street in China’s central Henan province. Photo: AFP
Climate Change: Gaps in insurance cover to compound extreme weather misery
- In China, floods caused by summer monsoon rains last year resulted in US$17 billion of losses
- Extreme rainfall and flash floods this year have taken 302 lives and caused US$20.6 billion of losses in Henan province
Topic | Climate change
This photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows a flooded street in China’s central Henan province. Photo: AFP