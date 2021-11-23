General view of Mont Verra luxury residential project at Beacon Hill, Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
Who are the buyers of 11,000 sq ft Hong Kong mansions that come with safe rooms, adjustable swimming pool floors?
- Kerry Properties plans to soon put three ultra luxury mansions at its Mont Verra project in Kowloon Tong on the market
- The mansions come with as many as five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. They are also equipped with a banquet hall, entertainment room, theatre, library and gymnasium
