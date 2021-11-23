The Kimpton, under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023.
Kwok Family’s Empire Group bets on Hong Kong’s border reopening to spur tourism demand for its HK$6 billion five-star hotel Kimpton
- Construction of The Kimpton, a HK$6 billion five-star hotel project, has reached 10th storey of the 42-storey structure
- Family-owned Empire Group has also joined partners in building the Greenwich Village mall in Tseung Kwan O South and the Fullerton Ocean Park hotel
