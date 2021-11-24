People shopping in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on September 30. Photo: Sam Tsang
Veteran investors are snapping up Hong Kong retail property assets in sign market slump is ending, Colliers says
- Local veteran investors accounted for all of the 15 major retail transactions in the third quarter, Colliers said, up from 20 per cent in the preceding three months
- Volume has reached HK$22 billion this year through October 25, surpassing the HK$14 billion recorded in all of 2020 for deals above HK$100 million threshold
Topic | Hong Kong property
People shopping in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on September 30. Photo: Sam Tsang