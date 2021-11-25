A site developed by Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A site developed by Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Business

Chinese developer Kaisa lurches closer to default after missing loan repayments, mulls debt exchange

  • Some members of the group have failed to meet loan obligations and other borrowings, exchange filing shows
  • Developer invokes grace period to repay coupons on US$1.5 billion worth of bonds, considers a debt exchange for US$400 million of bonds maturing on December 7

Topic |   China property
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 3:39am, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A site developed by Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A site developed by Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE