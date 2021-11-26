Carbon dioxide emissions in China fell in the third quarter. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s housing market slump, power crisis lead to first drop in carbon emissions since Covid-19 economic recovery

  • Carbon dioxide emissions fell by around 0.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, according to a report by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
  • Carbon emissions could rebound once again before peaking later this decade if Beijing injects stimulus to boost its economy in case of a slowdown, report warns

Yujie Xue
Updated: 8:30am, 26 Nov, 2021

