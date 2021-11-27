When Tesla beat expectations in 2017 and delivered 102,000 electric cars to customers, the feat inspired an entrepreneur born in the former Soviet Union to think big: one day, battery packs can power airplanes too, not just cars. Valery Miftakhov, who holds a doctorate in physics from Princeton University, founded the start-up ZeroAvia that same year and developed a system for running electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells. With backing from the UK government, British Airways, private investors – including Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures as one of the most active funders – and commercial partners, the company tested the world’s first zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell flight last year. ZeroAvia, based in the village of Cranfield north west of London, is aiming to start offering commercial flights by 2024, using aircraft with 10 to 20 seats with a range of 350 nautical miles (648 kilometres). The company plans to fly planes with the capacity for 80 passengers and 500-nautical mile range by 2026, and 100-seat, single-aisle jets by 2030. “Elon Musk catalysed the electric vehicle revolution, and we intend to do the same in aviation,” Miftakhov said in a video interview with South China Morning Post . “Aviation is the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions, [which is] why regulators worldwide are pushing for green aviation and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.” ZeroAvia is one of many efforts racing to commercialise zero-emissions power sources for the shipping and aviation industries, as the world grapples with ways to reverse its reliance on fossil fuels. If the current usage is not abated, the aviation industry’s contribution to climate impact could reach 25 to 50 per cent by 2050, Miftakhov said. The progress in aviation and shipping to decarbonise, or switch to non-oil power sources, has been slower than electric cars and trucks, even if the industry’s overall carbon footprint is smaller than road transport. Ships and planes generated 900 million tonnes of carbon emissions in 2018, compared with the 6 billion tonnes – 18 per cent of all energy-related emissions – generated by passenger and freight vehicles, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). What is the transport sector's contribution to carbon emission? % North Korea 3.5 China 8.6 India 11.5 Hong Kong 13.7 Singapore 15.2 World 20.4 Australia 24.7 OECD members 29.0 Euro area 29.1 United States 33.4 Sweden 53.3 Democratic Republic of Congo 96.8 Source: World Bank, 2014 Electric cars and fuel-cell freight trucks are all the rage these days, with an estimated 500 companies in China alone designing and assembling vehicles that run on electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells. Vehicles wholly or partly powered by batteries may make up 32 per cent of new car sales worldwide by 2030, up from 2.5 per cent in 2019, according to Deloitte. Three out of every five new cars may be electric by 2030 in China, already the world’s largest market for vehicles and EVs, UBS said in its forecast. Electric or hydrogen-powered ships and planes are mostly still research projects around the world, and their commercial deployment is not expected for the next 15 to 20 years. Airbus aims to develop its first zero-emission, hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft by 2035. Its most fuel-efficient plane on long-haul flights is the A350-900, burning 2.39 litres of fuel for every 100 kilometres, while its A319Neo tops the scale on short-haul flights of 1,000 nautical miles (1,900km) at 1.93 litres for every 100km flown. Boeing is less convinced that hydrogen propulsion technology can be sufficiently mature in the next two decades, due to regulatory requirements and the need to build up infrastructure to ensure sufficient supply. Getting the novel fuel certified for quality and safety will be a big hurdle, said Boeing’s chief sustainability officer Chris Raymond. “If the fuel doesn’t work in a car, it gets pulled off to the side of the road, [but] that’s not going to be true for aviation,” Raymond said during a November 19 webinar held by McKinsey on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. “Then you need to build up the [distribution] infrastructure and drive market adoption.” To be sure, an interim solution is being used while electric and hydrogen jets and ships are under development. Airlines and shipping lines are mixing cleaner fuels – mostly biofuel – and replacing old equipment with new energy-efficient updates. Cathay Pacific , Hong Kong’s hometown carrier, has been flying its Airbus A350 aircraft with a 10 per cent biofuel blend since 2016, and has pledged to roll it out across its entire fleet by 2030 . To serve the needs of the 10 billion people expected to fly in 2050, 21.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions must be abated if the net-zero goal is to be achieved, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). That is twice that of China – the largest emitter – last year. IATA’s annual meeting early October approved a proposal for the global industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, to align with the Paris Agreement goal for global warming to be contained well under two degrees Celsius by 2100 from pre-industrial levels. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from biomass, animal oil or municipal wastes may have to do the heavy lifting to meet the world’s ambitious emissions goal, IATA said. Fuel producer Royal Dutch Shell concurred. “The effective application of low carbon technologies, such as electric and hydrogen propulsion, are unlikely to be in widespread use until 2040 or later,” Shell said on its website. “This means that SAF provides the only viable way to reduce aviation emissions significantly in the short to medium-term.” SAF is a safe and proven replacement for fossil fuel, and can be used without changing existing storage, delivery and fuelling systems, Shell said. If mixed in equal portions with conventional jet fuel, it can reduce carbon emission by up to 40 per cent, provided the SAF is produced from plant materials, it said. With government support, SAF production has the potential to meet 2 per cent of the industry’s requirement by 2025, rising to 5.2 per cent by 2030, 39 per cent by 2040 and 65 per cent by 2050, IATA said. SAF accounts for just 0.1 per cent of the current jet fuel market. The IATA also hoped that clean-burning hydrogen aircraft would be commercially available by 2035 to serve short-haul flights of 30-90 minutes in aircraft with 50-100 seats, expanding by 2040 to 45-120 minutes flights in planes with 100-150 seats. This could see new zero emission propulsion technology take care of 13 per cent of the industry’s carbon reduction needs by 2050. The remaining carbon emissions from jet fuel will be dealt with by carbon capture, storage facilities and offsets deals that require airlines to buy carbon credits earned from decarbonisation projects in other industries. Demand for carbon offsets is expected to rise from 2027, when a UN-brokered deal called Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) makes it mandatory for airlines on international routes to buy carbon credits to offset the rise in carbon dioxide emissions above 2019 levels. Global governments are coming around to support SAF in recent months. Some 21 policies have been adopted worldwide to support the use of SAF, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, a UN agency. The latest move is a tax credit announced in September in the United States that aims to raise SAF output so that aviation emissions would drop 20 per cent by 2030. The US government will also provide up to US$4.3 billion of funding to support SAF projects and their producers. This followed the European Commission’s instruction in July for SAF to make up at least 2 per cent of jet fuel used in the 27-nation European Union by 2025, rising to 63 per cent by 2050. As many as 43 airports are already distributing SAF, nearly all of them in Europe and North America. Cathay Pacific’s 2050 net zero emission target relies on using SAF in 10 per cent of its total fuel consumption by 2030. The carrier has committed to buying 1.1 million tonnes of SAF over 10 years to cover around 2 per cent of its pre-Covid 19 pandemic annual fuel demand on an annual basis. It invested in California-based SAF maker Fulcrum BioEnergy in 2014 to help meet the demand, and expects to take delivery from it from 2024 for its flights departing the US. Singapore Airlines has also committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, with an announcement in May. The carrier blended SAF in some of its flights from San Francisco in 2017 and from Stockholm last year to test the fuel’s logistics and procurement. A pilot plan will kick off in 2022 for SAF producers to deliver blended aviation fuel to Singapore’s Changi airport. Shell will build a facility in Singapore that can produce 550,000 tonnes of biofuel a year, where renewable resources including used cooking oil and animal fats can be turned into low-carbon fuels such as SAF and renewable diesel. Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said it too is supportive of using SAF. The airport operator will “work with airlines wishing to drop SAF into the HKIA fuelling infrastructure to provide the SAF that meets the relevant international standards,” a spokesperson said in reply to queries by the Post . The maritime shipping industry, which carries 80 per cent of global commerce, is expected to make limited progress in decarbonisation, because the tepid growth in international merchandise trade is too small to offset any benefit from fuel efficiency. The industry’s 2050 emissions may be between 90 and 130 per cent of 2008 levels, the United Nation International Maritime Organisation said last year. “It will be difficult to achieve IMO’s 2050 [carbon] reduction ambition only through energy-saving technologies and speed reduction of ships,” the IMO’s secretary general Kitack Lim said in the report. “Therefore, under all projected scenarios, in 2050, a large share of the total amount of carbon reduction will have to come from the use of low-carbon alternative fuels.” There are signs that some decarbonisation drives are under way. Denmark’s AP Moller Maersk, the world’s biggest container shipping company, raised €500 million (US$562 million) last week through its first green bond to fund the construction of its first eight methanol-powered carbon neutral vessels. The methanol vessels will cost 10 to 15 per cent more than conventional ships that burn bunker fuel. because their engines must be fitted to burn both methanol and low-sulphur bunker. This transition is needed to overcome the challenges of sourcing low carbon e-methanol or bio-methanol when the ships are first deployed. “The main barrier to renewable methanol uptake is its higher cost compared to fossil fuel-based alternatives, and that cost differential will persist for some time to come,” the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said in January. “With the right support mechanisms, and with the best production conditions, renewable methanol could approach the current cost and price of methanol from fossil fuels.” The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing the operators of over 80 per cent of the world’s merchant shipping fleet, proposed in September a mandatory levy on each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted by ships exceeding 5,000 tonnes of cargo carrying capacity. The tariff would help close the price gap between zero-carbon and conventional fuels, and spur the construction of bunkering infrastructure in ports to supply carbon emission-free fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia. Still, it takes time to develop new engines, build the infrastructure and set the regulations and safety standards for zero-emission fuels like hydrogen and ammonia to be widely used in ships, said Kenta Matsuzaka, senior managing executive officer of Mitsui OSK Lines, which has one of the world’s largest merchant fleets. “It is also essential that society bear the increasing cost of decarbonisation,” he said during the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference on November 2. While many consumers would not object to it, few are ready to pay to be green, said Martin Stopford , a director at Netherlands-based sustainability business consultancy Marecon. “Society is very schizophrenic about this. What most people want, despite all the emotions, is zero carbon at zero cost to themselves,” Stopford said. “If you are running a shipping business you’ve got to take a long-term view. We need people who have the money to take the long term view and take a chance. I am confident we’ll find a few good Elon Musks kicking around somewhere.”