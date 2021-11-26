The fall in home prices came as Centa Valuation Index (CVI), a weekly gauge which tracks major banks’ valuations for used homes in 133 housing estates compiled by Centaline Property Agency, fell to 29.89 points for the week ended November 21. It was the lowest since the CVI plunged to 18.88 points in March 2020. The CVI slipped below 60 points in the first week of October and has continued to slide since.

A CVI below the 40-point threshold represents banks’ bearish view on the market while above 60 points indicates a bullish trend.

“The index indicates banks tend to lower the property valuation when they extend a mortgage loan, as they believe home prices will continue to soften,” said Wong Leung-sing, senior associate director of research at Centaline.

HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) and other major banks have stopped offering mortgage loans for unfinished flats built by China Evergrande, the mainland’s most indebted property developer, in Hong Kong since July.

Evergrande, struggling with US$305 billion of debt, currently has two residential projects under construction: phase two of Emerald Bay in Tuen Mun and The Vertex in Cheung Sha Wan.

Leung said banks have turned more conservative after the US Federal Reserve planned to reduce its bond-buying programme.

Early this month, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the purchases of treasuries and mortgage-backed securities would be scaled back by US$15 billion a month.

“It is a sign that interest rates will rise,” said Centaline’s Wong, adding that it would dampen home-buying sentiment.

Meanwhile, transactions of secondary residential transactions continued to decline for the sixth month in a row in October, with the number of deals at 3,656, the lowest since August 2020 when 3,441 deals were concluded, according to data from Midland Realty.

Sales of new homes also fell 34 per cent month on month in October to 1,273 deals.

Still, Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices have risen 3.9 per cent so far this year, with flats between 753 square feet and 1,075 sq ft gaining the most at 4.5 per cent.

Home prices in the city are likely to increase 0.5 per cent this month as Lam’s policy speech did not have any cooling measures to curb price growth, said Derek Chan, head of research at Ricacorp Properties.