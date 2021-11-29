Waste batteries are pooled for recycling at Tianying technology park in Jieshou in eastern Anhui province on July 25. Photo: Xinhua
Waste batteries are pooled for recycling at Tianying technology park in Jieshou in eastern Anhui province on July 25. Photo: Xinhua
Business

EV battery: China powers Asia in race to ramp up recycling capacity as industry tests new method to overcome pollution problems

  • China, home to Tesla’s biggest challengers, accounts for 77 per cent of the EV battery-recycling capacities in Asia
  • The dominant pyrometallurgy is likely to be the mainstay metal-recovery method for the next three years before a cleaner hydrometallurgy way takes hold

Topic |   Electric cars
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 11:31am, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Waste batteries are pooled for recycling at Tianying technology park in Jieshou in eastern Anhui province on July 25. Photo: Xinhua
Waste batteries are pooled for recycling at Tianying technology park in Jieshou in eastern Anhui province on July 25. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE