Waste batteries are pooled for recycling at Tianying technology park in Jieshou in eastern Anhui province on July 25. Photo: Xinhua
EV battery: China powers Asia in race to ramp up recycling capacity as industry tests new method to overcome pollution problems
- China, home to Tesla’s biggest challengers, accounts for 77 per cent of the EV battery-recycling capacities in Asia
- The dominant pyrometallurgy is likely to be the mainstay metal-recovery method for the next three years before a cleaner hydrometallurgy way takes hold
Topic | Electric cars
Waste batteries are pooled for recycling at Tianying technology park in Jieshou in eastern Anhui province on July 25. Photo: Xinhua