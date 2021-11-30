A potential customer looks at ads in the window of a property agency office in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Ruby Hon Yuen-ping
Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Ruby Hon Yuen-ping

Hong Kong property agents risk disciplinary action if the information they give clients is inaccurate

  • Providing any misleading information to in order to close a deal quickly or attract consumers brings disrepute to the trade, warns EAA
  • Buyers or tenants can also do their own research instead of solely relying on the information provided by the estate agents

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Nov, 2021

